Indore: Farmers to block highways today to press for Prez rule in state

Indore: On the call of a consortium of 62 leading national farmers organisations under the aegis of the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangha, farmers will block the highways passing through and around the city from 12 noon to 3 pm on Friday to press for their demand of imposing President rule in the state.

The killing of seven farmers in Mandsaur police firing has raised the level of anger among the protesting farmers to the maximum height, as the consortium had in its emergency meeting on June 10 criticised the ‘stepmotherly’ attitude of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan towards farmers and decided equivocally to dethrone the CM from his seat.

The meeting also denounced various ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the government and had urged farmers to protest the murder of fellow farmers, killed on June 6 in Mandsaur. The consortium demanded government to write off all the debts on farmers.

A striking farmer Shiv Kumar Sharma alias ‘Kakkajee’ said “The on-going atrocities on farmers are quite unfortunate and we have appealed to the NHRC to send a fact finding team to Mandsaur at the earliest. Nation is not aware about the truth. We will block all traffic for three hours on all highways, upping the ante against the government’s anti-farmer policies.”

Sources said that farmers will try to blockade bypass at NH3, Indore-Bhopal, Indore-Dewas-Shajapur, Indore-Ujjain and Indore-Dhar.

Transporters release advisory

Owing to the proposed blocking of highways on Friday, Indore Truck Operator and Transport Association have released an advisory to its members, suggesting drivers to keep vehicles away from the highways to avoid any untoward incident. CL Mukati of the sssociation has said that miscreants might damage the vehicles, and therefore these routes should be avoided.