Indore: Fake UltraTech cement worth Rs 15 lakh seized

A joint team of Special Task Force and Lasudiya police on Friday raided a godown and recovered 2000 bags of cement, which was counterfeit of cement manufactured by UltraTech Cement, a leading Indian cement manufacturing company. Two persons who were partners were detained by the police in this connection. Police claimed that seized cement costs more Rs 15 lakh in the market.

After receiving information, STF officials along with sub inspector BR Sisodiya and team of Lasudiya police station raided a godown situated in SDA compound where counterfeit cement was being packed in the bags carrying brand name of UltraTech Cement. The cement was being supplied in the market for many days and complaints were also made to the company.

The police recovered about 2000 bags of cement from the godown and detained the owner Vishwajeet Soni, his partner Raja Jain and their employee Anil from the there. Police said the unit for preparing cement was being run in the rented godown for months under the name of Ultra Tech Cement. The accused used to prepare cement with substandard material. They used to prepare cement in a machine, which was also recovered by police.