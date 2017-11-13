Indore: Fake arms licence gang busted, five held

Indore: With the arrest of five persons, city crime branch on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in preparing fake gun licences from Nagaland. Five firearms bought with fake licences were also recovered from the accused. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the kingpin of the gang who had provided them fake licences.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra told reporters that crime branch team was instructed to launch a drive to nab persons holding fake arms licences in the city. As the team was working on it, they received a tip-off about the gang and nabbed five accused named Sandeep Songara of Sukhaliya area, Aman alias Amardeep Khera of Ambikapuri Colony, Rajesh Kumar Singh Bais of Scheme Number 78, Naval Kishore Garg of Lasudiya and Jagdish Choudhary of Niranjanpur area.

Besides fake arms licences, a pistol and four revolvers were also recovered from the possession of the accused. They confessed to buying the firearms on the basis of fake arms licences. Accused told the police that they had tried to get licence in the city but they could not after which they contacted main accused Pradeep Sangwan of Panchwati area of Dewasnaka and bought fake licences from other states for him paying Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh.

Accused told the police that they never went to Nagaland. During police investigation, it was revealed that the accused had not done their verification from police and even did not register the licences in district magistrate office.

The investigation is underway regarding the licences and a police team will be sent to Nagaland for investigation as well. Accused Sandeep is employed as a security guard at the office of a news channel while Amardeep hails from Punjab and staying in city since 2003. Accused Naval hails from Morena and staying in the city since 2002 and at present working as a property dealer.

Rajesh Kumar Singh is from Bihar and came to city in 2000 for transport business. Jagdish is a farmer and property dealer as well. The accused are being questioned for details about kingpin Pradeep Sangwan who provided licences to the accused.