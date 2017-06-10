Indore: Experts hold government guilty of ignoring farmers

Indore: The ongoing farmers’ strike in MP has cornered the nation’s attention, especially after the protests turned violent as six farmers were killed by the police in Mandsaur, epicentre of the agitation. It is noteworthy here that such a violent revolution has erupted in MP for the first time on a large scale. The ten-day farmers’ strike has entered the ninth day but still the agitation has not ended. Free Press spoke to some industrialists, agriculture experts and farmers to know what they thought of the protests. Was strike a solution to any problem and to what extent was the government guilty?

Sanjay Khandewal, president of Mandideep Industrial Association told Free Press, “Yes, hundred and ten per cent the government is guilty behind all this. The BJP government is waving off farm loan in UP then why not in MP? It is injustice with farmers. The problem would only be solved when the government fulfils the demand of farmers.” Khandewal further said, “I think the way of agitation is not good. It shouldn’t be aggressive. They should have talked to solve the problem.”

Shivpal Dubey, senior scientist and professor at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Naktara, Raisen said, “Basically farmers are angry because they are not getting fair price of their production. For the past four years, production has been less due to natural calamities. And sometimes middlemen start hoarding or purchasing goods in low rate. Ultimately, farmers don’t get profit; not even cost price of their production.” He said proper talk was necessary between farmers and government through public representatives. Strike was not a final solution. “The government is guilty to some extent for this,” he added.

“It is happening due to unfair expectations of PM and CM from farmers. Our CM calls himself son of farmer but he has failed to fulfil the genuine demands of farmers. Even the condition of farmers of his constituency including Vidisha and Raisen is very poor. Peasants are not getting profit, neither from agriculture nor from milk production. This is not agitation, rather many years’ of frustration,” said former president of PHD Chamber of Commerce Rajendra Kothari.

Mukesh Sharma, block president of Bhartiya Kisan Union said “I am also not in favour of such revolution but we have no option except this to awaken our deaf-dumb government.”