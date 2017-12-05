Indore: Executive Council meeting held With some suggestions, DAVV automation project approved

Indore: While accepting some suggestions by a member, the executive Council (EC) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday gave approval to automation project, an ambitious project of the university to become paperless.

“The EC nodded the proposal for automation of university. Now, tenders will be invited,” vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad told reporters after the EC meeting. During the meeting, EC member KK Tiwari gave suggestions over the proposed automation project which the EC accepted at once.

“Tiwari’s suggestions will be incorporated in the final draft of the proposal and later tenders will be floated,” Dhakad said. The university is running against time over this project. As per directives of the coordination committee issued in October last, all traditional universities including DAVV have to implement automation project within six months.

In the coordination committee meeting held in October last, the principal secretary (higher education) had stated that the deadline for implementing integrated automation project in conventional universities was March, 2017 which could not be met.

The coordination committee had observed that integrated automation project is not feasible as requirements of different varsities are different. The committee had allowed the varsities to prepare automaton projects as per their requirements and implement the same within six months. The committee had stated that the deadline should not be breached.

“We are not going to miss the deadline,” Dhakad said. He stated that the university’s automation project would cost about Rs 8 crore. “It will make the DAVV completely paperless. From all administrative work to academic work including admissions, examination and evaluation of answer books will be done online after the automation projects is implemented,” Dhakad said.

The DAVV talks ad nauseam about going paperless and in last 11 years it came up with three automation projects but none of them saw light of the day. In September 2006, the DAVV had entrusted the contract of automation to Wipro Company and jubilantly claimed that it would go paperless in six months. The project could not be completed till 2010 after which the university blacklisted the company.

In 2014, the university announced plans to make exam and results processing system online. It had plans to send answer books online to examiners for scrutiny. It also had thought about sending question papers to examination centres online. For making this happen, the university invited software companies offering identical services in other universities in the country and finalised the modalities. But the proposal was dumped as the then executive council members did not find the idea feasible.

In 2015, the DAVV came up with web-based management project but due to the DHE’s plan to have an integrated automation project for all varsities, the DAVV had to drop its project.

EC member’s wife out of UFM panel

Mamta Raikawar, wife of executive council member Chandra Shekhar Raikawar, was removed from unfair means (UFM) committee citing some “technical reasons”. She was nominated in the committee some months ago. After her nomination, complaints were filed with Raj Bhawan and Department of Higher Education. The EC ordered for her removal from the committee on Monday and empowered the VC to nominate some other member in the committee.

Kawadia not to look after NAAC works

The EC rejected the VC’s proposal of roping retired professor Ganesh Kawadia into NAAC related works. Citing some newspapers, EC member Tiwari had stated that it was learnt that the university was thinking of making Kawadia as NAAC coordinator of DAVV. The VC confirmed the news and proposed to make Kawadia as NAAC coordinator stating that his experience will benefit the university. Tiwari objected to it saying that a retired professor should not be given such a responsibility when there are many competent teachers in the university. The EC members agreed to Tiwari.

Self-financing employees to withdraw cases

Self-financing employees would withdraw cases from different courts against universities. This announcement was made by a group of employees went to the university seeking their arrears in toto. The VC stated that the arrears will be allocated to the employees in two instalments – one to be paid in May and another in December 2018 – subject to a condition that they withdraw cases against the university from labour court and high court. The employees assured of meeting the condition at the earliest.

Jain to be removed, new consultant to be appointed

The EC decided to remove Girish Jain as consultant of DAVV for engineering works and appoint new consultant. Jain was appointed directly on the position. No advertisement was published for the vacancy. This issue was raised in the EC meeting on Monday. The EC decided to remove Jain from the position and appoint new consultant.