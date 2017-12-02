Indore: Exam controller refuses VC’s ‘unreasonable’ order of rescheduling BCom exam

Indore: Listening to his conscience and caring little about the consequences, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) exam controller Ashesh Tiwari on Friday refused to accept an order by vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad as he found it unreasonable and against the interest of students, at large.

“The vice chancellor had asked me to cancel BCom third semester exam scheduled for Monday as it was clashing with bank officer exam. On such a short notice, it was not possible for me to cancel the exam so I asked him to pardon me,” said Tiwari claiming that the VC understood his position.

A student had submitted an application in the DAVV about a week ago claiming that bank officer exam date was clashing with that of BCom third semester exam scheduled on Monday and requested to suspend the BCom exam.

The university rejected the application stating that the semester exams had already delayed due to student union polls and the same could not be delayed any further. Three days ahead of commencement of the university exams, student leader Pankaj Prajapati on Friday took up the issue and met the VC. Prajapati informed the VC that dates of bank officer exam and BCom third semester exam scheduled on Monday are clashing with each other and it would be appropriate if the university suspends Monday paper.

The VC immediately called up the exam controller and directed him to cancel BCom their semester paper scheduled on Monday. But the exam controller expressed his inability to accept the VC’s directives. “I informed the VC that as many as 30,000 students are going to take BCom third paper exam scheduled on Monday. If Monday exam would be canceled it would be impossible to convey the information to such a large number of students. It would also be difficult to convey exam cancelation information to superintendent of 80 centres setup for exam. Chances are that all superintendents do not get information and they may open bundle of question papers and the paper would leak,” Tiwari said.

After listening to Tiwari, the VC told reporters that he had verbally instructed the exam controller to cancel Monday paper but due to some technical issue he could not do so. My order was unreasonable as I was not aware of ground situation. When I was told about the consequences of cancellation of paper by the exam controller, I respected his decision,” Dhakad said. To a query, Dhakad said “You may say that Tiwari disobeyed me but that’s what was expected from him when I am unreasonable. He should be loyal to his work and not to me.”