Indore: EPFO attaches properties of Kasliwal to recover Rs 1.88 cr dues

Indore: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) succeeded in grilling the big-time defaulter of employees provident fund contribution, owner of once famous S Kumars fabric manufacturing brand Nitin K Kasliwal and attached his properties in city on Friday.

Taking strict action, recovery officer and assistant commissioner Pawan Bansal attached Kasliwal’s properties measuring 0.140 hectare which included commercial property in Malwa Parisar and residential property Neerja Vila located at BRTP. A letter from EPFO highlighting the attachment order and sign board was also placed on the wall of the Malwa Praisar property in the evening.

Already riding high against the errant employers by cracking whips on them, the EPFO on Friday launched the crackdown on M/S Chamunda Standard Mills. The company owns a fabric manufacturing unit in Balgarh village of Dewas district, where more than 500 employees are working. However, the unit came under scanner for not depositing the contribution of PF of its employees to the EPFO.

According to sources, arrest warrant was already issued against the proprietor of the Chamunda Mills for defaulting in Rs 1.88 crore EPFO dues as it did not deposit the PF contribution from July March 2009 to July 2013, while its sister concern S Kumar Wide Nation also defaulted in not depositing the due payment to the EPFO from June 2012 to November 2014.

Aimed at recovering the dues the department had earlier served multiple notices to its Kasliwal and as he did not care to reply, finally, an arrest warrant was issued against him. However, despite that he was not paying the dues forcing the EPFO to attach his property.

As per the attachment order, the Chamunda Standard Mills failed to pay a sum of Rs 1,95,70,027 plus Rs 15,000 (cost) to the EPFO for the both units.

Later, talking to media EPFO regional commissioner Ajay Mehra informed that the action was taken as the director of the company was repeatedly defying the notices of the EPFO asking for due payment of the EPFO.

“Following the action, Kasliwal cannot sell the property without clearing the EPFO dues,” Mehra said, adding that “The department is very cautious in safeguarding the interest of workers by ensuring they get EPFO contribution from employers. The department gave enough chances to Kasliwal but the company failed to act accordingly inviting the action.”