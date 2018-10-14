Indore: EOW seeks Rathore’s service record from IMC
Economic Offences Wing on Saturday wrote a letter to Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Development Authority to seek detailed information about assistant engineer of IMC Abhay Singh Rathore and his younger brother Santosh Singh Rathore, an employee of IDA, to seek details about their appointments and allowances given to them during their service. Deputy Superintendent of Police (EOW) Anand Yadav said Abhay and five of his relatives including younger brother Santosh were booked and a raid was conducted at Rathore’s four premises on Thursday.
So far, 12 properties of Rathore and his relatives were found during investigation. Letters were written to IMC and IDA to know their past during service. Information about their past complaints regarding corruption or departmental inquiry against them is also being collected. It is also being investigated whether they provided information about their immovable property to departments. DSP Yadav said a letter was also sent to district registrar to stop them to sell their properties during investigation.
HOUSE ON RENT
Investigating team of wing found one more property of Rathor’s brother Santosh during investigation on Saturday. The house built on 1500 square feet area is situated in Scheme Number 114. A family is staying in that house on rent for six years.
JUST ARRIVED
- MeToo effect: Farhad Samji replaces Sajid Khanas as ‘Housefull 4’ director after sexual harassment allegations
- I stand by Luv Ranjan: Nushrat Bharucha writes open letter in support of director amid harassment claims
- Afghanistan Diary: 21 dead in 3 blasts at poll rallies, wedding
- Manohar Parrikar discharged from AIIMS; likely to return to Goa today
- India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3: India 367 all out at lunch, lead by 52 runs
EDITOR’S PICK
The Pakistan economy has been in doldrums and it is new prime minister Imran Khan’s challenge to retrieve the situation.…
Firefighting good but not enough
The Narendra Modi government is in firefighting mode as the economy slides in the wake of the rising current account…
Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor is wasting time digging up fossilized lexicon like the worthless and of no value…
Population control has only a short-term benefit
Winds of change are blowing in China. A one-child policy was implemented in the eighties. A family had to pay…
Rohingyas are not the thin end of Islamic wedge
The newspaper photograph of seven Rohingya men whom the Indian government recently deported to Myanmar made me wonder if they…