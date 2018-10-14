Indore: EOW seeks Rathore’s service record from IMC

Economic Offences Wing on Saturday wrote a letter to Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Development Authority to seek detailed information about assistant engineer of IMC Abhay Singh Rathore and his younger brother Santosh Singh Rathore, an employee of IDA, to seek details about their appointments and allowances given to them during their service. Deputy Superintendent of Police (EOW) Anand Yadav said Abhay and five of his relatives including younger brother Santosh were booked and a raid was conducted at Rathore’s four premises on Thursday.

So far, 12 properties of Rathore and his relatives were found during investigation. Letters were written to IMC and IDA to know their past during service. Information about their past complaints regarding corruption or departmental inquiry against them is also being collected. It is also being investigated whether they provided information about their immovable property to departments. DSP Yadav said a letter was also sent to district registrar to stop them to sell their properties during investigation.

HOUSE ON RENT

Investigating team of wing found one more property of Rathor’s brother Santosh during investigation on Saturday. The house built on 1500 square feet area is situated in Scheme Number 114. A family is staying in that house on rent for six years.