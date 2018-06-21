Indore: Entrance exams for non-CET courses begin tomorrow

Indore: Departmental level entrance examination for admission in courses, which are not included in common entrance test (CET), will be conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) from Friday. “The exams will commence on June 22 and continue till July 1,” said Maya Ingle who is looking after admissions for non-CET courses. Through departmental level entrance exams, admission would be granted on 1896 seats lying vacant in 46 courses offered by 15 teaching departments.

The departments in which admissions are to take place include Department of Life Long Learning, School of Chemical Sciences, School of Computer Science and IT, School of Economics, School of Instrumentation, School of Languages, School of Library and Information Sciences, School of Mathematics, School of Pharmacy, School of Physical Education, School of Physics, School of Social Sciences, School of Statistics, Institute of Engineering and Technology and Yoga Centre.

First entrance exams would be conducted by School of Social Science for admission in BSW, MSW, MA (Sociology), MA (Political Science), MA (Clinical Psychology), MBA (Rural Development) and MBA (Public Administration & Policy).

After that, other departments would also conduct exams for admission in their respective courses. The last exam would be conducted by School of Economics for admission in MA (Economics). The registrations for non-CET courses were accepted till June 15. Even after five days, the university administration is unaware of number of registrations for non-CET courses. “It is because the registrations process was conducted in two modes – online mode for courses run by Schools of Computer Science and Social Science and offline for rest of the courses,” said Ingle.

Tough competition for BPES

Bachelor of Physical Education & Sports (BPES) course offered by School of Physical Education received 270 applications against 50 seats. Department head Deepak Mehta said this course is one of the most sought after courses of the university. “We select students on the basis of their performance in exam and fitness test,” he said. The course started three years ago. DAVV is perhaps only university in the state to offer this after school course.