Indore: Engineering colleges with less than 30% student intake to lose AICTE affiliation

Indore: Expressing concern over poor admission scenario at engineering colleges, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman AD Sahasrabudhe here on Friday said that colleges failing to fill up to 30 per cent of their total seats will be shut down.

“We are identifying colleges, which in last three to four years could not even fill up 30 per cent of their seats. We will not grant recognition to such colleges from next session,” he told reporters.

Sahasrabudhe was in the city to address a national workshop on “Quality Technical Education” organised jointly by Institute of Engineering and Technology and School of Computer Science.

After the workshop, he told reporters that many people have taken technical education sector as a tool to make money and that is the reasons so many colleges have been opened.

Stating that supply has over-stripped demand, Sahasrabudhe said engineering colleges got their intake capacity two to three times higher. “Where there should have been 60 to 70 seats in one branch, colleges are actually having 200 to 250 seats. Most of these seats remain vacant,” he said.

He said that the situation in some states was so grave that number of seats in engineering colleges is more than the number of seats in Mathematics subject in class XII. “When such is the situation, how can we expect all seats in the engineering colleges are occupied,” he said.

Sahasrabudhe also stated that the colleges should produce working professional and not only graduates. Suggesting a potential solution, he said “Our focus is on recruiting more and more faculty from industrial sector. In order to accommodate more people with industry background, we will follow a formula of recruiting 80 per cent faculty from academics and mandatory 20 per cent from industry. The sole aim is to encourage more professionals from industry to join the faculty.”