Indore: Emerald Heights School bags first position in All India championship on cyber security

Indore: The students of Emerald Heights International School have secured first position in all India championship on cyber security and ethical hacking, which was organised by Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee in Uttarakhand from March 23-25, 2018. Returning to the city with their winning trophy, students and their teacher interacted with Free Press and shared their experience on Wednesday. The winning team comprised Anisha Banthia, Hritvik Kondlakar, Rahul Valecha and Utkarsh Parashar.

The national championship was a part of IIT Roorkee’s annual technical festival – Cognizance. The first level of the competition was held in respective schools in India. Nearly 30 schools qualified for the final round of the championship. Talking about the competition, teacher Poonam Thakur said, “Students had to clear a telephonic round in initial stage. The students were nervous but passed with flying colours.”

Next round was further study and presentation on cyber security and ethical hacking. After clearing initial rounds, four students were selected for the final round. “We were so excited when we got call for final round but dates clashed with examinations,” Anisha studying in class XII said. Luckily, their subject examination dates did not clash with date of competition.

“It was for the first time that all of us had to travel alone for participating in a national competition. We don’t have words to describe the excitement we felt,” Hritivik said. Said Rahul, “We enjoy learning about cyber security because it is easy to relate to.” Cyber crime, data misuse and spammers have become a part of everyday virtual life, according to Rahul.

“I am interested in ethical hacking because it is similar to being a cyber cop,” Utkarsh said. He defined an ethical hacker (also known as a white hat hacker) as the ultimate security professional. “In fact, they both use the same skills. An ethical hacker uses skills in a lawful manner to find vulnerabilities and fix them before bad guys can get there and try to break in,” Utkarsh explained. Congratulating the students, school principal Siddharth Singh said, “I am glad that (our) students are learning about cyber security and other safety measures that everyone should know.”