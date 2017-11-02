Indore: Emerald Heights makes it to ‘Top 50’

Indore: The Emerald Heights International School made it to the list of Top 50 schools that have been recognised as ‘Future 50 Schools Shaping Success’. The school has received the award of recognition in Delhi in presence of over 350 top educationists of the country from more than 40 cities. Talking about the award, school principal Siddharth Singh said, “We received the award for student placements with study of our last three year’s track record.”

“In the last three years, our students have out-shined in getting scholarships and holding a place in the best universities of the world,” Singh said. Explaining how placement of students in universities is important for a school, he talked about career planning. “Every good school is not only responsible for providing quality education, but also ensuring that students are able to build a successful life in their stream of interest,” Singh said. He added that discovering one’s interest and ability is a process that is guided by teachers.

“Students often get confused about their interest when they start considering the rat race behind monetary gains and that is the time we need to divert students to find their stream of interest and then consider success,” Singh said. He explained that some students can be great artists but are not sure if that can earn their bread. “As a school, it is our responsibility to motivate them to pursue their interest by showing them a practical way to approach and study further,” Singh said.

This event certified 50 schools each, across Indian (CBSE, ISC and State Board) and International (IB and Cambridge) curricula after measuring them on the yardstick of student career planning and the subsequent results garnered for future of their students. Schools were recognised as the change-makers; the trendsetters; the innovators; and ultimately as the Future 50 Schools Shaping Success.