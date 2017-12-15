Indore: Embracing new age clean technology need of hour’

Indore: Adoption of innovative clean technology by industrial units is the need of hour, as these technologies are not only cost effective, but also contribute a lot in keeping the precious climate clean, said experts at a discussion held under cleanliness fortnight organised jointly by Development Institute of ministry of MSME and Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh here on Thursday.

The theme of the discussion was ‘adoption of the clean technology in the MSME units’.

Expressing his thoughts, professor and head of department of Industrial Production Engineering department in SGSITS, Girish Thakkar said that “Adoption of innovative clean technology will not only avail a clean atmosphere on the campus of the units, but also spread it further to its surrounding. There is estate of technologies, through which we can curb the waste discharged from the factories and destroy them by applying the technology. All kind of waste including solid, gas and liquid can be destroyed. Now, there are technologies to nullify the dangerous effects of gases emitted from the plants by applying the technologies. Importantly, the certain state and government agencies are offering the grant on the installation of such set-ups in the units.” President AIMP, Alok Dave conveyed his ideas on applying digital technologies, where paper work is least involved.

He said that “Papers are prepared by cutting down trees on large scale. Thus, we have to technologically efficient, which will reduce our dependency on paper.” Several prominent industrialists including VP of AIMP, Pramod Dafaria, Harish Nagar, Sanjay Patwardhan, Mohansingh Raghuvanshi, Rajesh Mishra and Rakesh Kashyap were present on the occasion. From MSME, DI Neelesh Trivedi, RK Mohnani, Brajesh Swarnakar and Vipul Dey were present.