Indore: Electronic Greetings Day: Welcome dear Cyborgs,welcome to machine

Indore: Whether it is a smile to a stranger in corridor or a smiley face at the end of a conversation, greeting someone with a nice and happy heart spreads positive energy. Taking a closer look at convenient electronic greetings, people appreciate its pace but feel at loss with feelings and connection in them. Observed annually on November 29th, Electronic Greetings Day reminds us of how things have changed. Observing changes with honest outlook, residents shared their personal experiences.

DOUBLE-EDGED WEAPON

Technology is a double edged weapon. It cuts both ways. Depends on the user as to what he intends to actually extract. Electronic messages are no exception. Messages sent on electronic media are almost real time affair. They go viral in a jiffy and the whole world can access to it. They are a good substitute for voice calls since the exchanges are silent and therefore non-disturbing to the others. Take the case of using this in hospitals and at other public places. On the flipside, it does encroach on to your privacy by unwanted push messages. Also, it at times can encroach upon your traditions. Marriage invitation card distribution in person has been a sacred and a distinct activity followed in our custom since long. It is part of the overall marriage celebration function. Now, with the creeping practice of sending marriage invites through the electronic means is an encroachment on to the age old custom and tradition of our society. Therefore, one has to justifiably and sensibly use the power of electronic messaging.

– Retired Brigadier Kiran Thacker

LACK OF PERSONAL TOUCH BIGGER LOSS

Electronic greetings are good in a way as they are ecological. We can save paper, finance energy and time. However, we lose personal touch and that is bigger loss than we can imagine. Now, even when we have to wish people, it is just a message and we are done. Warmth that a voice can convey is lost. Electronic greeting is okay that it increases speed, but feeling lacks. Our group of doctors prefer e-invites and follow it up phone call as it is mostly a formal invite. Generally, the amount of time we are spending on social media, we are cutting off from colleagues and friends.We meet people but they are not really there with us. Everyone is wondering about their social updates. The emotional bonding and relations are affected. We don’t really have connections that are comforted. Methods of communications have improved but communication has reduced.

– Psychiatrist, Dr Smita Agrawa

LIVING IN SOCIAL MEDIA YET LONELY

Electronic greetings are fast and quick, just that they are not really true.We all complain about lack of time where we have to spend half hour every morning wish passing on good morning greetings and manage forwarding message formalities. There are times when we get a revert on a greeting asking ‘how are you?’We reply fine irrespective of how we are feeling. It is the sad truth of e-greetings that we have access to easy and quick communication, but no real friends. Seniors are unwilling to accept this technology for communication and they are correct in many ways. We are living in social media world yet lonely.

– Social worker, Subodh Karnik

I PREFER LIVING IN REAL WORLD

I refuse to use communication messengers. I had used them before but I am disappointed. From what I observed and understood, these quick communications are making our relation selfish and work-oriented. Nobody talks or truly cares about the person in these e-greetings. People just want something from you: favour, photo, insight or answer. I prefer living in real world and experiencing nature instead of saying hi on apps. I feel it is important to sit and chat while experiencing a person’s emotion and understanding them.

– Bhalu Mondhe

WIRED AND TIRED

Electronics and gazettes like smartphones seems to be destroying the meaningfulness of interactions we have with others, disconnecting us from the world around us, and leading to an imminent sense of isolation in today’s society. Instead of spending time in person with friends, we just call, text or instant message them. It may seem simpler, but we ultimately end up seeing our friends face to face a lot less. In using electronics for practical tasks, the convenience they offer makes them almost integral to our lives. A GPS device might tell us the fastest way to get somewhere, but we’ll spend more time paying attention to the unit than to the landscape on the way. Over exposure to electronics disturbs sleep patterns, making more “wired and tired.”Many do feel fatigue continuously leading to chronic stress and its consequences like anxiety, depression and disturbed life and relationship. When not used in a balanced way, electronics canwork against us. As is true in most areas of life, balance is the key for this too. Only Dopamine is released when we are just virtually connected and some time it’s addictive too because of DOPA surge happening at regular interval but real time experience and touch releases many other neurotransmitters like oxytocin which has calming and bonding effect. Loneliness is another feature when you are in too much virtual world and loneliness releases many stress hormones including steroids which have deteriorating effects on physical and mental health.

– Psychiatrist, Dr PawanRathi