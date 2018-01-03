Indore: East finds inner peace in soulful music from West

Indore: Helping people experience the magic of meditation and music, Sahaja Yoga organised Inner Peace Music Festival that witnessed soulful music by European music band Vilamba and powerful dance performances at Vidyasagar School on Tuesday. Experiencing peace and celebrating music, people from different age groups and professions took the best of the musical experience. The band played in the morning for school students and in the evening for general followers of the group.

Sharing his experience, tutor Mudit Thakkar said, I had been waiting for this evening as it energised me for another year to celebrate and enjoy life with new zeal. He particularly enjoyed classical compositions presented by the band. It was an amazing experience where music and meditation came together, Thakkar said.

He enjoyed the music and found the beats indeed peaceful. Discussing her inclination towards meditation, homemaker Shweta Vaidya said, I have always been very connected to meditation and art. And therefore, I particularly could connect to the music as a participant. She danced with the band and tried to understand the different kind of music as well. Learning new steps and experiencing music beyond words was amazing, Shweta said. She enjoyed talking to the band members and found it very enlightening.