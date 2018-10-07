Indore: ‘Dreams come from inner desire’

Our ambitions are often determined by our experiences and ideas for life, but dreams come from our inner desire to connect and experience life. Understanding the difference, 34-year-old chef Nicola Costa found his dream after completing his masters in international collaboration and degree in English language. He is a renowned Italian chef currently heading the Italian food fest at Indore Marriott Hotel till Oct 14.

Sharing his story, Costa said, “I was born and brought up in Naples, talking in neapolitan and hoping to become a businessman.” Heading in the direction of his ambition, he studied management, international collaboration and economics. “As I studied in school, I did not feel interested in these subjects or liked business as a concept much,” Costa said. Nevertheless, he wanted to study and explore the world.

“I went to London and studied English, where I had to take up jobs in restaurant to pay for my tuition fee,” Costa said. He always chose to be in the kitchen instead of serving people, even if it was laborious. “I was studying in school, when my younger sisters’ (Elena and Gemma) takeaway restaurant was going in loss,” Costa said. Being a caring elder brother, he decided to help them out. “That was the first time, I cooked for money and in two-year time, we became a big success,” Costa said.

However, he chose to shut it down and work towards his ambition. “I completed my degree and realised that I should work with food,” Costa said. He got a job through a friend on facebook. “I tried working in the kitchen for a year and found my right fit,” Costa said. He studied culinary arts at Gambero Rosso. “It was around the same time when I broke off with my girlfriend and I was going through a tough time,” Costa said. Food healed and helped him in finding happiness again.

“Food turned the worst into the best time of my life, where I found my dream and true happiness,” Costa said. Being among the top three students of his class, he was hired by the school after completing the course.“Later I worked in Paris (France), Tokyo (Japan), Great Barrier Reef (Australia), Sydney, Ireland and various parts of Europe,” Costa said. He loves all varieties of Indian food from South Indian Idly, Upma, Dosa to North Indian tandoori specials and kulfi.