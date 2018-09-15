Free Press Journal
Home / Indore / Indore: Dr.Syedna prays to God for PM Narendra Modi good health on his birthday 

Indore: Dr.Syedna prays to God for PM Narendra Modi good health on his birthday 

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 15, 2018 08:09 am
Dr Syedna greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, which falls on September 17. He wished him good health and strength so that he can serve the nation. Modi accepted his greetings with folded hands. He briefly explained to the guests, the purpose of Ashara gatherings and how Imam Husain sacrificed his life for humanity.

 

He said love is the core of all the faiths and religions of the world. He urged community members to observe cleanliness in all its forms including that of their mind and heart. Concluding his speech, Dr Syedna thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their assistance and support to community and making Ashara event a success.


 

Highlights of Ashara Mubarka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said it is his good fortune to have received affection of Dawoodi Bohra community throughout his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat and now as Prime Minister. Remembering sacrifices of Imam Husain, Prime Minister said Imam Husain  always fought against injustice and attained martyrdom for sake of peace and justice. The teachings of Imam Husain are still relevant. PM praised how the community members under Dr Syedna have undertaken socio-economic uplift initiatives. PM mentioned community’s recent initiative, Project Rise, aimed at raising health and nutrition levels among needy.

 

-Prime Minister highlighted community’s honesty, loyalty and ability to practice fair trade wherever they live. In this context, he expressed hope that the community will continue to contribute towards country’s progress and spread India’s culture throughout the world.

-Before leaving mosque and after getting down from seat, PM greeted all the followers.

-In Saifi Nagar mosque, men sat on ground floor while women sat in the gallery.

-PM’s convoy had four same types of black SUV cars with one mobile jammer vehicle.

-When Dr Syedna made reference to martyrdom of Imam Hussain, followers expressed grief by beating the chest.

 

