Indore: Doctors strike work to protest NMC Bill

Indore: Junior doctors of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital struck work for two hours on Monday to protest against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. They also took out a rally in protest. Medical students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Indian Medical Association- Students’ Wing joined the protest with the junior doctors and staged demonstration at the main entrance of MY Hospital.

Office bearer of Junior Doctors’ Association Dr Avinash Patwari said, “We are protesting against various provision of National Medical Commission Bill, which will damage medical education system of the country and will also give undue advantages to the education mafia and to the private colleges.” He said all junior doctors tied black ribbons while working.

“We have objection on three major provisions in the Bill including the exit test for the MBBS students, bridge course and freedom to medical colleges to increase fees,” Dr Patwari said.

Provision of exit exam will increase burden of the students who have already taken more than 30 exams to become a doctor. “We are not against any pathy but we believe that permission to AYUSH doctors to practice modern medicine only after a six-month bridge course will put life of patients in danger. It is practically not possible to make them learn in six months what we learn in five years,” he remarked.

He said they have also protested against the increasing cases of violence against doctors. “We are concerned over the increase in attacks on doctors and we cannot work with dedication in fear. Recently, a doctor died after attack by enraged family members in Pune. We condemn the act and request the government to take immediate action for the security of doctors,” he said.