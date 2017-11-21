Indore: Doctors remove 2-kg hairball from woman’s stomach

Indore: Doctors of MY Hospital once again proved their mettle by removing a near 2 kg trichobezoar (hair bunch) from intestine of a 25-year-old girl on Monday. It took doctors about three hours of complex surgery to remove such a large foreign object from the patient who had delivered a preterm baby a couple of days ago in Ratlam district hospital. Unfortunately, the newborn could not be saved.

As per information, Suman, a resident of Naveli village in Jaora, was admitted to MY Hospital two days ago with acute stomach pain post delivery. She approached gynecologist Dr R Patil and her case was further transferred to surgery department under Dr RK Mathur.

“After learning about stomach pain and that the patient was not taking food for last couple of days, we immediately went for CT scan and found a bunch of hair in her intestine. She was very weak due to her recent delivery. We gave her necessary medication to first stabilise her condition,” senior resident in surgery department, Dr Dinesh Chaudhary said.

Explaining the reason that complicated the surgery more, he explained that beside her recent delivery the patient had some psychiatric history as well. However, more could not be known about the problem as she was in trauma at the time of admission due to death of her newborn baby, making the surgery a priority.

“We operated the patient on Monday and removed the trichobezoar of about 35 centimetre which was stuck in the intestine of the patient and perforated it. Now, her condition is stable and she is under observation in ICU,” he said.

Talking about the disease, senior surgeon Dr Sudarshan Oriya said that “The hair bunch was developed due to a disease called Rapunzel syndrome in which a patient starts eating their own hairs. However, in this case the girl and her parents though denied any such symptoms prior to the surgery they later admitted the patient had some mental illness.”

The surgery was performed by a team of specialists including Dr RK Mathur, Dr Sudarshan Oriya, Dr Anil Solanki, Dr Ranjana Patidar and Dr Dinesh Chaudhary.

MYH METTLE

-Heaviest Ever: A team of doctors removed a trichobezoar of about 5 kg from a 20-year-old girl in 2013, the heaviest ever hair bunch operated in the hospital

-Youngest Patient: Removed a 2.2-kg trichobezoar from a 13-year-old patient in 2014

Trichobezoar and Rapunzel Syndrome

The syndrome is named after the long-haired girl Rapunzel in fairy tale by Brothers Grimm. Trichobezoars or human hairballs are complications of trichophagia, developed out of eating of hair. Trichophagia occurs when hair is pulled out and then chewed to be swallowed by a patient. The hair eventually collects in the patient’s stomach and later, causes stomach problems such as indigestion and pain.

When an individual begins to consume their hair, hairballs or bezoars (a foreign mass in the digestive tract) begin to form in the lumen of digestive tract that increases in size over time. There are five types of bezoars: Phytobezoar (vegetable fibers), Trichobezoar (hair), Disopyrobezoar (persimmons), Lactobezoar (inspissated milk or formula), and miscellaneous. Trichobezoars have been described as typically extending from the stomach to the small intestine and often resemble a tail.