Indore: Discovering self through rugged journey of life

Indore: Negotiating the potholes of life, 28-year-old counsellor Sapna Ajay Chouhan found her dream coming true when the best expected for her was a compromise. Sharing her story, Sapna said, I have nine sisters and thus, my parents decided to marry me off at an early age. My marriage was arranged with salesman Lokesh Sisodiya when I was just 16- and-half-years old. Recalling the horror that followed she said I got

pregnant in the second month of my marriage as family planning was a big no to my in-laws. Soon after that, I found that my husband was already married and even, had a son from it.

While I accepted his son well later, I found Sisodiya was a drug addict too. However, while family planning remained a taboo, domestic violence continued. She later gave birth to two more children– daughters Pari and Nishita. I remember working from 3 am to 12 am in a restaurant

that his family bought on loan to afford food for my children, Sapna said. While she was considering moving back home or finding a way to get away from her in-laws, her only brother was diagnosed with brain tumour.

All my sisters and I contributed somehow to pay for the surgery and despite that we lost him, Sapna shared. Following her brothers demise in 2010, her father suffered a heart attack in 2011 and passed away. My mother (Dhanwanti Thakur) had no one to support her and society was perhaps pushing me to death at my in-laws. But, I decided to become a support to my mother and raise myself to live well, Sapna said. She started hunting for jobs and finally, found a position as a counsellor at an NGO. Getting a job was a very important step at that time. I had already filed over 15 complaints in police station for domestic violence against Sisodiya and registered a case in court asking for divorce, Sapna shared.

Though Sisodiya never gave me maintenance, but eventually, he stopped bugging my life. I was able to earn enough to pay my bills and even help my mother, Sapna said. As it seemed that this was the best she can get after a broken marriage and terrible experience of marital life, her life changed into a graceful one in 2015. My mother found a groom for me and eventually, when I met him, it actually felt like a dream, Sapna said. Farmer Ajay Chouhan accepted her, her daughters and opened his heart lovingly to her. Love blossomed in their relation and as she quoted, Everything turns around only if we could find ourselves.