Indore: Dhoom machale with costly Bikes

Remember Yash Raj films’ Dhoom! Yes, the urge to get wheel power, the mean machines and then vroom with the same. This trend is being witnessed here in the city. City bikers are no less than Bollywood hunk John Abraham and Team India’s Dhoni when it comes to their stable of bikes. These mean machines may range anything from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh! These bike connoiseurs don’t mind the maintenance. For them it’s a PRESTIGE RIDE. It has become a style statement. Some bikers have opted for single-seater machines and they take immense PRIDE in their RIDE.

Among the city youth today, everyone knows the difference between an expensive bike and a regular aad janta’s 100 cc two-wheeler. Bike riders have become CHOOSY. While talking about all the retro-styled, strong fan-base and sporty motorcycles, almost all youngsters have a set of expensive and fancy bikes in their mind. Some time ago, only a limited number of people preferred such bikes but nowadays, the inclination of youth towards costly and fancy bikes have increased significantly. Discussing the new biking trend among the city riders, Free Press spoke to a cross-section of bikers to gauge their reactions.

Speak Up

People who don’t own a costly bike either try to criticise these high-powered bikes by citing their high maintenance rides mainly because they have never experienced the luxury of using them. But if you properly maintain your bike, these vehicles are very durable and can be used for many years in comparison to local or cheap bikes.

Sanjay Tanwar, Businessman

I believe that when we are kids, we all fancied buying a bike. We have dreamt about owning a heavy duty motorcycle. And as we grew old, we have figured out that our ride should be classy, safe and comfortable. I believe this is the turning point where the youngsters start preferring the higher end bikes rather than the local cheap ones.

Avirat Apte, Working Professional

A man can be judged by the bike he chooses. The pride and feeling which a biker gets while riding a retro classic cannot be compared with any other motor bike. I waited for about a year collecting some extra money to invest wisely in a costly but durable and safe bike.

Kanishk Rai, Engineer

The more money you put in, the sturdier and hardier your ride is. Paying more money for a better quality cruiser bike helps to maintain a good right-angled back while riding. No pressure is felt on the spinal cord or the cervical region due to better suspensions and balance unlike other motor bikes. My father also owns a renowned cruiser bike, which he has been using since the last 15 years. This describes the durability of such costly bikes.

Yashowardhan Malhotra, Student

My ride is not just a bike, it screams addiction and passion for me. I believe long routes and journeys are very comfortable when we put in some extra money in buying a high quality expensive ride. Earlier, I owned an average cost sports bike but after upgrading myself and buying an expensive bike, I understood what real bike riding means.

Sapan Saxena, Civil Engineer

The majority of bike riders have a dream machine which they want to acquire. Not everyone can tame a beast and so limited people prefer buying and maintaining such costly yet classic rides.

Raj Patel, Student

The new biking trend brings along with it the hyper sale of bike accessories like jackets with elbow and shoulder guards, helmets and saddle bags.

Siddhant Saxena, Owner of Bikes and Armors