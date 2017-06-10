Indore: DHE prescribes annual system for BBA, mgmt fraternity cries foul

Indore: In a surprising move, department of higher education (DHE) has brought Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme under the purview of annual patter of exams, inviting flaks from members of management education fraternity.

“This move of the DHE is contrary to the announcement made by higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya last year. The minister had announced plans to bring only conventional courses under annual system form session 2017-18. But, the DHE has also put BBA, a professional course, under annual system,” said Ranjan Mital, director of ISBA Institute of Professional Studies.

He said that this move is totally uncalled for and will hit job prospects of BBA students.

Till Thursday, many thought that only traditional courses like BA, BSc, BCom and BHSc would be brought under the annual patter of exams. However, people were surprised to find as many as 44 courses in the list of courses put under the annual system by DHE.

“We were not expecting professional courses in the list. On finding BBA there, I was not surprised, but shocked,” said Kavita Kothari, CEO of Arihant College. As per marking patter, the written exams would be of 85 marks and internal exams would carry 15 marks.

Courses under annual pattern

BBA, Yoga, Journalism &Mass Communication, BA(Home Science), Physics, Botany, Agriculture & Environment, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Electronics, Forensic Science, Food technology, Geology, Home Science, Horticulture, Industrial Microbiology, Industrial Chemistry, Microbiology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Statistics, Seed Technology, BCom, Sanskrit, Urdu, Tourism management, English, Ancient History, Philosophy, Hindi Sahitya, History, Mathematics, Political Science, Psychological, Sociology, Social Work, Zoology, Sericulture, Geography, Economics, and Library Science.