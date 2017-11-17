Indore: DEVTA polls: No nomination filed on Day 1

Indore: Members of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA) seems to be unwilling to contest upcoming polls as none of them filed nomination on the first day. The nomination submission started on Thursday and will continue till Saturday. It was expected that candidates looking forward to become president of the organisation would file its nomination on the very first day but, none came forward to contest the polls. Two factions– one of self-finance teachers and another of traditional courses — have emerged on the UTD campus which are planning to contest DEVTA polls but none of them could finalise president candidate as yet.

“Actually, no senior professor is willing to contest polls. So, it has become difficult to choose one candidate which is acceptable to all,” an HoD said wishing anonymity. He believed that like previous year voting may not take place for any of the positions in DEVTA management body this year as well. About 20 years ago, the DEVTA used to be a strong body which would move machinery with its protests, rallies. At that time, teachers used to actively participate in the association’s activities. DEVTA had played a crucial role in implementation of sixth pay scale in the state varsities.

On those years, there used to be tough contest among teachers for various positions in DEVTA and elected body used to be true voice of teachers. Two groups were very strong at that time– one led by Prof Sudhakar Bharati and Prof PN Mishra and another by Prof AL Sharma. Rajkamal and Ramani group was also then but its member would never come in open to contest polls. They used to indirectly back Sharma group.

In 2004, Sharma went on extraordinary leave for four years. Resultantly, only Prof Sudhakar Bharati and Prof PN Mishra group was left on the UTD campus. Prof Shridhar Patil of Bharati-Mishra Group was made president of DEVTA and since never voting took place in DEVTA polls. In fact after Sharma left, DEVTA polls were not held for six years and Patil remained as president for all those years. In 2009, elections was held but all office-bearers were elected unopposed.

Only a handful of teachers took interest in DEVTA polls. In 2009, PN Mishra was elected as president of DEVTA. In 2010, he was again elected as president. In 2012, Prof Nagendra Sohani was elected as president of Devta. He too was elected unopposed. In 2013, the tenure of elected body was increased from one year to two years. In 2013 and 2015, Sohani was again elected president.

“I did not want to contest election in 2015. I approached many professors requesting them to file nomination for president post. Till last hour of nominations, nobody came forward so I was made to file nomination again. And I again became president,” Sohani recalled.

He, however, said that he won’t be contesting polls for president post this year.Voting will take place on November 24.