Indore: DEVTA polls: Image of ‘influential’ profs at stake

Indore: Image of a group of “influential” professors of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is at stake as teachers from Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) have challenged their candidature in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teacher Association (DEVTA) polls. Even incumbent secretary Laxman Shinde, who was in their camp till November 17, changed the group on Saturday after he was ignored for the post of president. Now, Shinde has filed nominations papers for president post with support from IET teachers.

On November 17, the influential group on UTD campus had a meeting at School of Data Sciences and Forecasting for DEVTA polls. The meeting was attended by former vice chancellor Prof Ashutosh Mishra, Prof Ashok Sharma, Prof VB Gupta, Prof BK Tripathi, Prof Akhilesh Singh, Prof Ajay Verma, Dr Chandan Gupta, Dr Laxman Shinde and others.Unanimously, they finalised a panel of candidates for the polls due on November 24.

The panel included VB Gupta (president post), Pratosh Bansal (vice president post), Kanhaiya Ahuja (secretary post), Suresh Patidar (joint secretary post) and Mukesh Sharma (Treasurer post). The panel members filed nomination papers on November 17 itself even as the influential group claimed that the panel would be elected unopposed. But on Saturday, IET teachers threw up surprise as some of them jumped into the fray making the elections interesting and giving a big blow to the influential group members.

The biggest surprise came from Shinde’s side who with support from IET teachers filed nomination for president post. The influential group members spent Sunday trying to convince IET teachers to withdraw the nominations but to no avail. Akhilesh Singh said that they have not given up. “We will try to come up with such a panel which is accepted by all. We don’t want voting to take place.” BK Tripathi said that contesting elections is a prerogative of an individual and he or she should be allowed to live with that. He however feared that if the voting will take place then there is a chance that relations of teachers will get bitter. If the IET group did not withdraw their candidates, it will be a big setback to the influential lot. Monday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Only 52 voters so far

There are about 350 teachers on UTD campus but merely 52 have paid membership fee of DEVTA so far. Only these 52 candidates with most of them from IET are eligible for voting. Shinde said that the last date to pay membership fee is November 24.