Indore: DEVTA polls cancelled amid high drama

Indore: Amidst high drama, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA) elections — which were scheduled on November 24 — were cancelled on Monday as quorum could not be completed with the number of candidates left in the fray. For 15 positions in the managing body, as many as 28 candidates had filed nominations but 22 out of them pulled out of the polls on the last date for the withdraw nominations.

“Almost all the candidates for office-bearers posts had pulled out of the polls so not enough candidates were left for forming the quorum. Resultantly, the polls were cancelled,” said election officer GHS Naidu said. The candidates withdrew nominations included Prof VB Gupta and Laxman Shinde, who were contesting polls for president post and Kanahiya Ahuja and Govind Maheshwari who were in fray for secretary post.

When elections were announced in the second week of November, no teacher had shown interest in contesting the polls. On November 17, a group of so-called influential teachers held a meeting and convinced VB Gupta (president post), Pratosh Bansal (vice president post), Kanhaiya Ahuja (secretary post), Suresh Patidar (joint secretary post) and Mukesh Sharma (Treasurer post) to contest the polls.

When the above-mentioned teachers and some others filed nominations, another group from Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) emerged and its members too filed nominations. This group was supported by incumbent president Nagendra Sohani and their presidential candidate was incumbent secretary Laxman Shinde.

Other members from this group included Dhiraj Nitnaware and Piyush Kendurkar (vice president post), Govind Maheshwari (secretary post), Devendra Verma (joint secretary) and Vivek Kapoor (treasurer). As members of the IET group also threw hat in the ring, members of another group pulled out of the polls.

Gupta said: “We had filed nominations as nobody else was coming forward. But when we saw some excited teaches also taking interest in DEVTA, we pulled out of the polls.” He stated that they did not want voting to take place so all made way for IET group supported candidates.

“There has been a tradition in DEVTA that office-bearers are generally elected unopposed. As we had got candidates from IET, we withdrew from the polls,” Gupta said. After one group members pulling out of the polls, the win of IET group supported candidates become certain but they too withdrew nominations surprising all.

Shinde, who led IET supported candidates, said that they had jumped into the fray as consensus was not made on candidates chosen for polls initially. “Just a group of handful of teachers had selected candidates for polls. The existing office-bearers of association, including the president, were not consulted. Therefore, we also filed nominations,” he added.

Shinde said that they were also approached for consensus later on and the other group withdrew its members unilaterally. “We either wanted candidates to be elected unanimously or through vote. As both the situations ended after other group members pulled out of polls, so we also withdrew,” he added.

Shinde said that they would consult with election officer and fix new dates of polls shortly. The new dates will be announced within a month, he added.