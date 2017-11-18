Indore: DEVTA office-bearers likely to be elected unopposed

Indore: In a twist to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA) elections, both factions– one of self-financing teachers and another of teachers of conventional departments– on Friday came together and announced the plans to elect office-bearers of their association unanimously.

“We want DEVTA management body to be elected unopposed. That’s why on Friday we met and finalised names of candidates willing to be holding position in the association,” said DEVTA incumbent secretary Laxman Shinde. Consensus was made on some names who filed nomination in the evening.

While School of Data Sciences and Forecasting head Prof VB Gupta filed nomination for the post of president, School of Economics faculty member Dr Kahaniya Ahuja submitted papers for contesting polls for secretary post. Besides, Institute of Engineering and Technology faculty member Prof Pratosh Bansal filed nomination for vice president post and International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) senior teacher Prof Suresh Patidar announced his candidature for joint secretary post. Dr Mukesh Sharma of School of Pharmacy filed nomination for treasurer post.

There are a total six posts for office-bearers and nine posts for members of executive body. Five names for office-bearer positions were finalised. Shinde said that name of lady candidates would be declared on Saturday. In the executive body, two seats are reserved for professors, three for readers and four for lecturers.

School of Chemical Science head Ashok Sharma and School of Computer Science faculty Ajay Verma filed nomination in the capacity of professor for executive body. Names of other candidates would be decided on Friday, Shinde said.

DEVTA polls are going to be held after a gap of two years. Like pervious polls, main factions have come together to show unity in the elections but some teachers signalled at filing contesting polls even if they do not get support from any faction. In that case, voting may take place. But chances of that looks bleak as all senior teachers of the university have joined hands in the polls. The voting is to be held on November 24.