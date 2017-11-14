Indore: Despite MCI order MGM med college fails to maintain transparency, update portal

Indore: Flying in the face of Medical Council of India (MCI) orders, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration was found highly reluctant in maintaining transparency in admission process and even uploading the list of admitted students on its portal.

More than eight months have passed since the apex medical regulatory body made it mandatory for medical colleges to upload the list of the students admitted in the college in various courses along with the status of recognition of the courses on the institute’s website.

However, defying the MCI order, MGM Medical College’s website was though updated for many times in the last eight months; the college administration neither published the admission list nor even gave any hyperlink for the same on their website.

As per the orders issued by MCI’s executive committee for all medical colleges, health secretariats, state medical councils and director of department of medical education on February 15 last, “Medical college authorities should place the complete list of admitted students on the college website. This list should stay on the website till the time all the students have passed final MBBS and obtained registration with state medical council.”

The deadline for uploading the list was stated to be 15 days from the date of orders, but the MGM Medical College administration escaped the process of maintaining transparency. Moreover, the MCI officials didn’t even care to follow the orders despite knowing the violation could fetch stern action against the college by the authorities.

Dean of the college, Dr Sharad Thora didn’t take the call to comment on the issue. HoD of PSM department Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We are uploading the list of students on the portal of Medical Council of India and will soon start uploading the list on our college website as well.” He said that college updates the website regularly and they will put the list of students in a week.

As per MCI, “The changes to the list if any, in view of decision by regulatory bodies may be incorporated whenever direction to do so is received and updated list should be made available. A link, labelled as ‘ADMISSIONS’ should be placed in the menu bar of the ‘Home Page’ directing the visitor to the page.

No college updates list of 2017-18

Websites of the private medical colleges in city including Index Medical College, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and Modern Institute of Medical Sciences had been following the orders and updating the list of students regularly. However, list of session 2017-18 has not been updated by any college while Index Medical College didn’t even update the list of students of session 2016-17 as well.