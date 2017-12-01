Indore: Despite efforts unsafe sex still a hurdle in AIDS control

Indore: Despite various awareness campaigns being run time to time by the government to control prevalence of AIDS in state, unsafe sex remains the major reason behind the spread of the disease. According to a report by Madhya Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, so far 53, 899 patients have been diagnosed with AIDS in state since 2005, out of which 4196 patients have been detected with the virus alone in 2017, till October.

The report further stated that as many as 89.77 per cent of the new cases of AIDS detected in the state in 2017 were due to unsafe sex. The alarming data bears testimony to the efforts put by the government to control the disease and also, confirms there are still more to do to increase mass awareness on the virus.

These 4196 patients also include those unfortunate children, who got the disease through their parents and the rate of such children is 5.72 per cent. Moreover, 4.10 per cent patients have fallen prey to the deadly disease by using infected syringe or needle. When it comes to the number of patients in Indore district, the data works as a silver line in dark clouds as the number of patients in Indore has seen continuous decline since 2011. District nodal officer Dr Vijay Chhajlani said, “There has been decline in number of patients as compared to the previous records.”

The records of health department reveals that number of people who have undergone ELISA test or Western Blot test or other tests for HIV/AIDS have increased but the patients with ‘positive’ result has decreased. One must give credit to awareness among people for the reduction. The health department statistics said that nearly 84,640 people underwent either tests in 2017 out of which 539 patients were found to be positive.

In 2016, at least 98297 people underwent such tests and 663 patients were found to be HIV positive, the decrease of 124 patients is a creditable one with one month left. Chhajlani added, “In the recent past the number of people going for HIV tests have increased but thanks to the awareness among people, the number of patients has decreased. This proves that the myths of HIV have been busted and people are ready to go for such tests,”

On the occasion of World AIDS Day on December 1, the district AIDS awareness cell will be celebrating an awareness fortnight. As a part of this campaign the cell will organise a rally, community meetings, and other awareness activities. NGOs working for AIDS awareness and AIDS patients including Indore School of Social Work will also take out a bi-cycle rally and will participate in these programmes.

HIV cases in transgender community rises

In an alarming development, 16 new cases of HIV infection — twice the number last year — have been detected in the transgender community in Madhya Pradesh till October. The lack of awareness about dangers of unprotected sex and the AIDS are the major reasons for this increase in the number of new HIV cases among transgender persons, experts said. According to the State AIDS Control Committee, 16 transgender persons were diagnosed with HIV till October this year. The number was eight last year. Kalpana Bendwal, AIDS counsellor at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital said “A very small number of eunuchs come to us for advice. There is a dire need to increase the awareness about the AIDS in the transgender community.” Risk of infection increases for the eunuchs involved in the flesh trade, she said. Ajay Das, leader of Ujjain’s Kinnar Akhada, a congregation of eunuchs, said the government should conduct an awareness campaign for the benefit of the transgender community. He also demanded a special arrangement for the treatment of HIV-infected members of the community. Gender-wise break-up of 53,899 cases of HIV infection detected in Madhya Pradesh is: 32,902 men, 20,835 women (including pregnant women) and 162 transgender persons. PTI

