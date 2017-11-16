Indore: Dengue scare: 9 more patients test positive

Indore: Nine more patients tested positive for dengue in city on Wednesday taking the total number to 121. Recent reports show that dengue is spreading fast across the city and a chaos like situation prevailed among health department officials with rising number of patients. Meanwhile, senior officials have sought public support in controlling the menace of vector borne diseases.

In a meeting with senior officials, Indian Medical Association-Indore and NGOs on Wednesday, Chief Medical and Health Officer has asked them to chalk out a plan for public monitoring and awareness drive as the number of cases is increasing day by day due to mosquito breeding spots at houses.

According to IDSP in-charge Dr Asha Pandit, they have received report of 12 patients testing positive on Wednesday. “The patients are admitted in various private hospitals of the city,” she said. The IDSP in-charge further said that they are taking all the precautionary measures for controlling the situation but citizens must also remain alert.

“We are sending our teams to do fogging in various parts of the city and conduct surveys regularly. We have also sent a letter to civic bodies for participating in the campaign to fight with the vector-borne and seasonal diseases,” Dr Pandit added. Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr HN Nayak said, “Generally, households utilize mosquito repellents at night only but due to changes in climatic conditions they must use them in day time also as the aedes mosquito bites in day time only.”

Health department issues an advisory

Coming on the toes after seeing an increase in number of patients, District Health Department issued an advisory for preventing dengue and informed people about recognition of the aedes mosquitoes and prevention tips. Dr Nayak said that it is not the department or administration’s responsibility but people should also take preventive steps. “We are finding dengue larva in many houses during the survey. People should not keep water collected in their houses and if it is necessary, it should be covered,” he said.

Larva found at 18 places

Continuing their anti-larvae drive across the city, a joint team of district health department and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched survey in Bambai Bazar area on Wednesday. During the drive, officials collected Rs 5,500 as fine from shops and houses in the area after finding unhygienic and breeding environment of mosquitoes on their premises. District malaria officer Dr Dharmendra Jain said, “We have launched a drive to eliminate dengue larvae. During the drive, we surveyed around 175 places and found larvae at many residential and commercial buildings.”