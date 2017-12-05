Indore: Delegates from 5 countries to attend VSOM conference

Indore: Delegates from five countries will attend the 6th annual international conference of Vishisht School of Management (VSOM) to be held on December 9. This year’s conference theme is “Paradigm shift in global business practices and socio economic development”.

The conference will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Technical Education (independent charge) and School Education Deepak Joshi and will be presided over by DAVV vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. Dr Dilip Pithadia from the USA will be the key-note speaker. A high-level educational delegation from Sri Lanka will attend the conference and also sign MoUs with VSOM for educational and cultural exchange programmes with Sri Lankan students.

The institute will also confer this year’s Vishisht Shiksha Samman on Dr Sunil Somani, vice-chancellor, Medi Caps University, Dr Dharmendra Mehta of Vikram University (Ujjain) and Cynthia James for their outstanding contributions in Technical, Higher and School Education respectively. Besides, Vishisht Sewa Samman will be conferred on Sudeep Goyal of Rajasthan for his remarkable social services for differently able children.

“More than 250 delegates including from Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, Philippines and Ukraine would participate in the conference,” said VSOM director SM Anas Iqbal.

The conference will witness four technical sessions on Entrepreneurship, People Strategy, Marketing management and Role of Government Policies. “Virtual presentation via Skype will be the new feature of the conference to give more strength to the initiative of Digital India,” said Iqbal. The objective of the conference is to take a look on how businesses are running globally with new practices and innovations.