Indore: Debt-ridden couple resorts to chain snatching, held

Indore: A debt-ridden apparel trader has turned into a chain snatcher to make both ends meet and repay his loans. His wife and one of his friends too supported him in his endeavour. The tragic story came to light after police arrested the couple and recovered booty worth Rs 8 lakh from them, here on Sunday. A search is on for the third accused.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that a man on Activa scooter was captured in CCTV footage, snatching a woman’s gold chain in Dwarkapuri area. After recovering the footage, crime branch team started a search on the basis of their appearance. During investigation, a tip-off was received about a youth from Jaijagat Colony on Annapurna Main Road, Hitesh Punjabi, who was involved in a chain snatching incident, following which the team started monitoring his activities and later arrested him.

During sustained questioning, Hitesh admitted to commit the crime in Dwarkapuri and other parts of the city as well. He resides in a rented accommodation in the city and runs an apparel shop in Bairathi Colony. Hitesh told police that he was under heavy debt as his business was not running well. In year 2014, he had to mortgage his shop to Govind Soni and Sonu Soni. Later, he somehow repaid the loan but the rate of interest was too high, rendering him unable to repay and thus, he began chain snatching.

He further informed, he used to commit chain snatching on his Activa scooter and police said that accused also manipulated his vehicles number in order evade arrest. According to his modus operandi, the accused used to reiki first near the temples and deserted places on his scooter or a bike without number plate and on getting the right chance, used to rob women, police said.

So far, he confessed to rob 22 people in Dwarkapuri, Annapurna, Chandan Nagar, Chhatripura, Palasia, Malharganj, MIG area, Bhanwarkuan, Aerodrome and Lasudiya area of the city. The police have recovered gold chains from the accused. Hitesh’s wife Niharika was also arrested by the police for supporting Hitesh and not informing police about the incidents while his friend Sunny Parihani is on the run since he came to know about Hitesh’s arrest.