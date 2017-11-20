Indore: DCI mulling action against Dental Council of India

Indore: (DCI), the apex body for dentistry in the country, is planning to act against various dental colleges including the only government dental college of state, Government College of Dentistry in Indore, for neglecting the mandatory norms requisite for maintaining transparency and monitoring education work in colleges.

According to sources, action will be taken against the errant colleges under Dentistry Act 1948 which could translate into suspension or even cancellation of DCI affiliation. Following the footsteps of Medical Council of India (MCI), the dental council had also ordered all the dental colleges to install biometric machines in order to keep an eye on their faculties and prevent ghost faculties, who appear only at the time of inspection for affiliation. Besides, the DCI had also ordered the colleges to send them the record of biometric attendance in every three months to monitor activities, performance and also the head count of faculties in the colleges.

However, despite repeate reminders during four years between May 2013 and June 2017, the colleges failed to meet the prescribed norms and also, send the attendance report to the council, attracting disciplinary action. “We have installed biometric machines in our college and now, planning to connect it with CCTV camera which will send feed to the Dental Council of India. However, we have not sent any biometric attendance report to them yet,” said principal of Government College of Dentistry (Indore), Dr Deshraj Jain. Irked over the negligence, the DCI in a meeting held on October 7, 2017 had decided to give a final call to the colleges to abide by the norms to avoid action.

Final notice in this regard was also issued by the council on November 1 last with a deadline of 21 days to reply with the requisite documents. As per the orders issued by DCI secretary Dr Sabyasachi Saha, “Quarterly biometric attendance report is one of the mandatory requirements to track records of absenteeism, frequent migration, punctuality of the teaching faculty and also, run dental colleges as per DCI norms.”

The orders further stated that “A last and final opportunity has been given to the erring dental colleges to furnish the requisite quarterly biometric attendance report of their teaching staff within 21 days, failing which necessary action as per Dentists Act, 1948 shall be taken.” Meanwhile, Dr Jain said that they will soon send the biometric attendance report to the DCI and will regularly update the list from now onwards. However, 21 days deadline for sending the report will end on Monday, November 20.

ERRANT COLLEGES IN STATE

■ Government College of Dentistry, Indore

■ Maharana Pratap College of Dentistry and Research Centre, Gwalior

■ Hitkarini Dental College and Hospital

■ Guru Gobind Singh College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre

■ Rishiraj College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Bhopal

■ Mansarovar Dental College, Bhopal colleges for violating norms