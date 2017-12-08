Indore: DCI highlights shortage of faculties, equipment in Govt Dental College

Indore: The only government-run college of the state, Government College of Dentistry, associated to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, may face trouble in getting increment of seats of Bachelor of Dental Surgery course from 40 to 50 as Dental Council of India (DCI) has highlighted the deficiencies of faculties and equipment in the college.

During the Executive Committee meeting held on December 2, the DCI has raised the issue of discrepancies in the college found after inspection of 2-member peer committee on Nov 9 and 10.

As per the Council, the inspection was done by Council’s inspectors Dr Atul Bhatnagar, Varanasi and Dr Jigyasa Duhan, Rohtak to verify the achievement of the annual target for renewal of the Central Government permission for the 2nd year BDS course with increased intake capacity from 40 to 50.

Over the report of these inspectors, the DCI is seeking compliance report from the college administration before the next executive committee meeting, to be held to decide over the increment of the seats.

A letter over the deficiencies has also been sent to the college for submitting the report on December 6. The deficiencies found during the inspection included deficiencies of four lecturers in dental teaching staff, one professor and one reader in the department of conservative dentistry, one professor in the department of periodontics, and one reader in the department of oral pathology.

However, Principal of Dental College Dr Deshraj Jain said that they have already worked over the deficiencies and will submit the report soon. “We were well aware of the deficiencies of the faculties and machine as I too belonged to the DCI. We have already taken steps to work over the deficiencies and ordered to get new machines for the same,” he said.

Dr Jain added, “As far as lack of faculties has been concerned, it was pending due to the promotions but it has been started and now we will get ample number of professors and staff as per the requirement of DCI.” The Dental College administration would submit a compliance report over the deficiency in couple of days. “I hope that we will not face any problem in getting the approval of the increment in seats,” Dr Jain added.