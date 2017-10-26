Indore: Day of the Deployed A day worthy of attention

Indore: Most soldiers sacrifice their luxuries and live a challenging life away from their families to protect all the families in the country. Defending our country and keeping everyone safe, these warriors overcome numerous challenges and explore different facets of humanity every day.

Acknowledging the challenges of women and men in armed forces and their families, National Day of the Deployed honours their sacrifice on October 26 every year since 2006. Bringing stories of cadets and former officers, Free Press shares struggle and achievements of women and men in armed forces.

Every girl can fly

With a dream to defend our country, 21-year-old flying cadet Reknuka Sharma battled all odds to find her way in Indian Air Force. While finding her way was tough, changing her ways was even tougher. “I have learned a lot during my training and I am excited to be commissioned in December,” Reknuka said. She had to polish her communication skills before getting in training and further polish all her skills while learning to fly.

“My father trusted me and supported my ambitions, and that’s all a girl needs,” Reknuka said. She elaborated that her father encouraged her to first study and now, guides her to work harder and become a good officer.

Feeling responsible for every Indian

Paving a new way to attain success and personal satisfaction for his cousins, 20-year-old cadet Gurdeep Singh is the first one in his family to serve the country in Indian Navy. Gurdeep has experienced enough challenges but the thought of quitting never crosses his mind. “I did not enjoy studying engineering, but serving my country is the aim of my life,” he said.

Elaborating on the comparison, Gurdeep explained quitting engineering for serving the nation. “I had to work hard to get this chance to serve my country and I am proud to be an Indian,” he said. While talking about training, Gurdeep talked about first experience of being an Indian. “Every course-mate is more than a friend and I truly feel responsible for each and every Indian,” he said.

Sharing the lesson learned as advice for aspirants, Gurdeep said, “Enhance your personality, do not change, because they can see through you, and most importantly, live like a man who never lets fear live.”

Serving country is a privilege

Learning about life and unity in the country during her service in Indian Air Force, 41-year-old former squadron leader Sushmita Sahay feels that serving the country is a privilege. “I knew that I want to serve my country since I was a little girl and I would be proud if my son (Romit) did too, because it is only when you are a part of the force that you experience nationalism,” she said.

Sushmita discussed various incidences that made her feel proud to be an Indian. “There is a feeling of being one and I can feel every corner of my country to be part of me, I don’t know if I would have experienced the same without having served my country,” she said. Sharing her experience in the force, Sushmita said, “I was a part of Kargil, which an educative experience.” During the war, she was constantly monitored by terrorists, who recognised her by her code name and face.

“It was scary and exhilarating, because I could be shot in a split second and that risk was… worth taking for my country,” Sushmita said, proudly. She is currently working for an MNC in Indore and serving her family.