Indore: DAVV to change set of ‘leaked’ BCom paper

Indore: Two days after Corporate Accounts subject paper of BCom (Hons) third semester ‘leaked’, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday announced plans to change the paper for ensuring fair exams. “The set for papers for Corporate Accounts subject will be changed. It won’t be the one which was mistakenly sent to exam centres on October 11,” said deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare said

Students of BCom (Hons) third semester were to take Corporate Law on Monday but they were served Corporate Accounts paper, exams of which were scheduled on October 18. Taken aback, the students informed invigilators of the goof-up who in conveyed the information to the university. The university authorities directed all examination centres put back Corporate Accounts question papers in the bundles and sent new bundles containing Corporate Law papers.

In the process, the exam delayed by nearly 30 minutes and the Corporate Account paper whose exam was scheduled on later date leaked. “The bundles containing Corporate Accounts paper were opened but the papers were not served to students. So technically it was not a leak. Still we are changing the set of papers so that nobody could point finger on us and our exam system” Khare said.