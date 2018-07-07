Indore: DAVV teachers join stir for 7th pay scale

Indore: The stir called by government college teachers to push for their demand of seventh pay scale got a shot in the arm as their counterparts in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) also joined the protest on Friday. “Our interests and issues are common so we have joined agitation called by our college counterparts,” said Laxman Shinde, secretary of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers’ Association (DEVTA). He said that the stir would continue till their demands are met.

Teachers of government colleges on Thursday staged series of protests to press for their demand. They skipped office work from 4 pm to 5 pm on Thursday and Friday, which affected ongoing admission process in institutes.

“We will boycott work every day from 4 pm to 5 pm till July 11. If our demands are still not met, we will extend the boycott time from one hour to two hours a day,” said Government College Teachers’ Association state general secretary Suresh Silawat.

Further, the teachers will go on masse leave on July 23 and stage demonstration at Secretariat in Bhopal. Ministry of Human Resource Development on November 2, 2017, had issued a notification for implementation of seventh pay scale for college and university teachers. However, state government has not approved the new pay scale so far.