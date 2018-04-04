Indore: DAVV ranking drops due to non-performance

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), a Grade A accredited university by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), has suffered a new low. It has slipped down from the ranking bracket of 101-150 to 151-200 in the rankings (university category) released by National Ranking Institution Framework (NIRF) on Tuesday.

The decline has been attributed to “non-performance” by the university in last three years and it has led to a general depression among teaching and non-teaching staff of the DAVV who were on upbeat when their institution was awarded Grade A accreditation by NAAC in 2014.

“We had got Grade A accreditation when DP Singh as vice chancellor of DAVV. During his tenure, the DAVV achieved many milestones. After he quit the vice chancellorship, the university’s performance started declining, so much so, that today it has been placed in the ranking bracket of 151-200,” said a senior professor wishing anonymity.

At the time of vice chancellorship of Singh, who is currently chairman of UGC, the DAVV had not only been accredited with Grade A by NAAC but seven of its teaching departments were also awarded with special assistance programmes from UGC for their exceptional works in the field of research.

Besides, the UGC had also granted Centre with Potential for Excellence in Social Sciences to the DAVV and state government upgraded EMRC and School of Economics as Centres of Excellence. The state planning commission chair was also setup by the state government at School of Economics, DAVV whereas Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced plans to upgrade DAVV as model university.

After Singh was left, the growth of the university stopped. No new centre, status or special assistance programme was awarded to the university due to non-performance. “Current vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad is hard working but he is not an institution building. He lacks the vision to run a university. DAVV needs another DP Singh,” said a HoD.

When contacted, Dhakad said that they would search for reason in declining of position of the DAVV in the national rankings. “As of now, that’s what I can say,” he said adding that he hopes that they would perform better in the next year’s rankings.