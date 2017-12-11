Indore: DAVV provide data to NIRF for rankings

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which found place among universities ranked between 101 and 150 in the National Rankings-2017 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has submitted data for rankings-2018 which are likely to be released by March.

“We have submitted details required to participate in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF),” said Pratosh Bansal, DAVV’s nodal officer for NIRF.

With a dream to figure among top-100 institutions in the country, the DAVV has applied for national rankings-2018. The DAVV has participated in the rankings as a whole and separately for different domains including Engineering, Management, Law, Pharmacy and Arts/Humanities/Science/Commerce etc. Grade ‘A’ accredited university by National Assessment and Accreditation Council, DAVV was awarded a position in a band of 101-150 universities last year.

“This year, we expect better performance. We are hoping to make into top-100 varsities in rankings-2018,” Bansal said. The expectations of DAVV are fuelled by advanced teaching and research going on at its school of studies. “Given seven special assistance programmes from University Grants Commission, two excellence centres awarded by the state government and our excellence in research and advanced teaching, we are hopeful of getting high rating from the MHRD this year,” he said.

NIRF was launched by the ministry in 2015. The main objective of launching NIRF was to have indigenous ranking for the institutions across the country. The institution is assessed on five broad parameters like teaching and learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

These five broad parameters give due weightage to make it a very objective scale of ranking of the institutions. The first ranking by NIRF was released in April, 2016. The DAVV did not take part in that ranking. The MHRD is in the process of releasing the next ranking in early 2018.

Decisive Parameters

1. Teaching, Learning & Resources

a) Student Strength including Doctoral Students

b) Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty (FSR)

c) Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience (FQE)

d)Total Budget and its Utilisation: (CBTU)

2. Research and Professional Practice

a) Combined metric for Publications (PU)

b) Combined metric for Quality of Publications (QP)

c) IPR and Patents: Filed, Published, Granted and Licensed (IPR)

d) Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice And Executive Development Programs (FPPP)

3. Graduation Outcomes

a) Combined % for Placement, Higher Studies, and Entrepreneurship (GPHE)

b) Metric for University Examinations: GUE

c) Median Salary

d) Metric for Graduating Students Admitted Into Top Universities (GTOP

e) Metric for Number of Ph.D. Students Graduated GPHD

4. Outreach and Inclusivity

a) Percent Students from other states/countries (Region Diversity RD)

b) Percentage of Women (WF) + (WS) + (WA)

c) Economically and Socially Challenged Students (ESCS)

d) Facilities for Physically Challenged Students (PCS)

5. Perception

a) Peer Perception: Employers and Research Investors (PREMP)

b) Peer Perception: Academics (PRACD)

c) Public Perception (PRPUB)

d) Competitiveness (PRCMP)