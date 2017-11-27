Indore: DAVV not to fill vacant teaching posts until income increases

Indore: Citing hike in maintenance cost over the years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has said that it won’t be increasing its expenditure further by filling vacant teaching posts until its income grows. “Around 170 teaching posts are lying vacant in DAVV. If we will fill these posts, our expenditure will increase by 35 per cent to what it is today. So, as of now we are not thinking of making new appointments. We will recruit only when our income increases,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

The university spends about Rs 2.5 crore in payment of salary to teaching and non-teaching staff annually. If 170 more teachers would be appointed the annual expenditure would shoot up to Rs 4 crore. The VC said that they are thinking of increasing their income through enhancing consultancy and research projects and affiliation fee. “We don’t want to increase tuition fee as it hits enrolments. So, we are left with the only options of increasing affiliation fee, encouraging teachers to bring in new research projects and providing consultancy to different organisations,” he said. Of 170 vacant teaching posts at DAVV, 49 posts are of professors, 50 of readers and about 70 of lecturers/assistant professors.

The process to fill these vacancies was undertaken in 2009 but after a complaint over irregularities was lodged with Raj Bhawan, process was deferred after appointment of a few teachers. Ahead of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team’s visit to the DAVV in 2013, vacant posts were advertised and applications were invited. After NAAC awarded Grade ‘A’ accreditation to DAVV, appointment process was put in a cold storage on the excuse of financial problems.

Last year, the DAVV again geared up to fill the vacancies but about eight self-financing departments/institute requested university authorities not to appoint regular teachers on their respective campuses. Citing financial constraints, departments/institutes had suggested to DAVV to appoint contractual teachers against the vacant posts. But their request was rejected stating that the posts were sanctioned by the State government and its directives are to fill vacancies. But now, the university is stating its financial position is sound enough to meet expenditure to be incurred due to new recruitments.