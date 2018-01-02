Indore: DAVV in slumber as PhD awards decline drastically

Indore: In a major concern for Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the number of students walking away with doctoral research degrees is declining drastically with each passing year even as custodians of the varsity are in deep slumber.

The university, which used to lead in award of PhD certificates in the state, is now lagging behind Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya (Jabalpur) and Barkatullah University (Bhopal). As many as 371 students had obtained PhDs from DAVV in academic year 2014-15, the number which shot down to 321 PhDs in session 2015-16.

The number of students procuring PhDs from DAVV hit all time low (in past 10 years) to 248 in session 2016-17 whereas Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya and Barkatullah University awarded 330 and 310 PhDs respectively in the same session.

“The decline in award of PhD certificates at DAVV is steep and concerning,” said retired principal SL Garg who guided nearly 60 PhD students during his teaching career.

Generally, the DAVV would award on an average 350 PhDs in an academic year. But the number is declining for past two academic years due to lackadaisical attitude of who’s who of DAVV towards research.

“Administrative officers of the university are more interested in files related to constructions projects than academic works, for obvious reasons. Due to this apathy of the officers, academic works especially research have taken to backseat,” said a senior professor wishing anonymity.

He stated that officers do not send thesis to examiners on time due to which PhD programmes stretches. “When deputy registrar (confidential) Rachna Thakur used to look after PhD affairs, this was not the case. At that time, thesis scrutiny work was on fast track,” the professor stated.

Currently, a team of university teachers led by NSS coordinator Prakash Garhwal look after PhD affairs. When contacted, vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that PhD award process has been expedite now. “If any examiner does not complete thesis scrutiny within a prescribed limit, he is not given thesis in future,” he added.