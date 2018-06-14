Indore: DAVV in a fix as Exams may be held back, workers roped in for poll duty

Indore: The upcoming examinations of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) may be affected as district administration has deployed university employees for election-related work. About 21 of these employees are from DAVV’s examination department. Of them, 13 employees are serving at collectorate for past four years while one was engaged two years ago.

“110 out of 278 non-teaching employees have been attached with booth level officers in collectorate. In their absence, it will be difficult to hold upcoming exams,” vice- chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said. Examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said seven more employees from the examination department were taken recently.

“We have lost all key desk in-charges of examination department. We have two employees each at law, medical and arts desk. All of them have been taken away,” Tiwari said. He feared that upcoming law and medical exams may be cancelled if their key employees don’t return.

“I have written to divisional commissioner Raghavendra Singh and collector Nishant Warwade requesting them to relieve examination department employees from election work so that upcoming exams do not get affected,” Dhakad said. “I am hopeful that the district administration will accept our request,” Dhakad said.

Library functioning

Dhakad said the district administration has roped in employees from university library as well. “Students who visit library regularly have been complaining to us about unavailability of staff due to which they do not get books to read,” Dhakad said adding that they would make temporary arrangements at the library till regular staff returns from election-related work.