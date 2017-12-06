Indore: DAVV hopeful of getting model varsity status soon

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is expecting to get the much-awaited model university status from state government in two to three months.

“We are in talks with department of higher education (DHE) officials over model university status. They have signalled us of awarding the status in two to three months,” vice chancellor Narendra Dhakad said. The status may carry a whopping grant of Rs 200 crore which would help the university in expanding its infrastructure and improving facilities.

During convocation at DAVV on June 28, 2014, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced plans to grant model university status to DAVV and invited proposal for the same.

The university had sent a proposal seeking Rs 245 crore grant from state government for setting up an international level hostel, some new departments, centralised counselling centre and upgrading ICT infrastructure. Later, some corrections were made in the proposal and the grant amount was brought down to Rs 204 crore.

But despite passing off nearly three-and-a-half-year, the status has not been awarded to the university as yet. However, about two months ago, the government had sent a letter to the DAVV directing it to appoint a world-class level consultant for upgrading DAVV as model university.

That was a signal that it would award the status to the DAVV soon, said university sources. “We are waiting for a formal letter from the government. Once the status is received, we will appoint consultant for advising us on upgrading the university as model university,” Dhakad said.

The university would undergo inspection by National Assessment and Accreditation Council next year. The Grade A accredited university by NAAC, the DAVV believes the model status would help in improving its accreditation status.

“If model university status is awarded to the DAVV, we will definitely secure A++ accreditation from NAAC as the status will help us improve our infrastructure and facilities drastically,” Dhakad added. He stated that they have also written a letter to the DHE requesting them to expedite the process of awarding model university status.