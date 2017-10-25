Indore: DAVV gets six more months to spend unused grant

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) got shot in the arm as University Grants Commission (UGC) has given the university an extension of six months to spend the unutilised grants of nearly Rs 3 crore, which was part of funds sanctioned under 12th five-year development plan in 2012.

“UGC had sanctioned Rs 13.5 crore to us five years ago but we could utilise merely Rs 10.5 crore so far even as the deadline has exhausted. We had requested the UGC to give us more time to utilise the remaining grant and our request has been accepted,” said professor in charge of development section of DAVV, Dr Anand Kar. The UGC has granted six month extension to the university to spend the unutilised grant of Rs 3 crore by March 31. This is for the second time, the UGC has granted extension to the DAVV.Earlier in April, the funding agency had extension to the university to spend the unutilized grant.

Following an impactful presentation by the then vice chancellor DP Singh before a committee of UGC in 2012, DAVV had managed to get an approval of Rs 13.5 crore grant for five years. This grant had to be spent the grant till March 31 2017. But ironically, it could spend only Rs 5.5 crore till March 31 and feared losing the remaining grant. It requested from the UGC to grant it six month time to spend the remaining grant.

The university’s request was headed but it could not spend fully Rs 8 crore remaining grant till September end which was deadline for the same. The university spent Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore remained unutilised. As per norms, the DAVV would have to return this lapsed amount to the university with a simple interest of 10 per cent.

“As Rs 3 crore was still left with us unutilised till September end, we had urged the UGC to grant more time to us to spend the remaining grant. I am happy that our request has been heeded once again,” Kar said. He said the university would spend the grant by March 31, 2008 anyhow.