Indore: DAVV finds ragging complaint misleading, sends probe report to UGC

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) found as “misleading” a ragging compliant filed by first year students of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) — an entity of DAVV, and subsequently closed the case.

“Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC) inquired into the complaint and found the charges as baseless. Allegations in the complaint were general in nature. Name of only one senior student was mentioned in the complaint who was also found innocent in the ARC inquiry,” said Sanjiv Tokekar, director of IET.

He said that the institute had sent the probe report to the University Grants Commission that had ordered IET to inquiry into the matter on receiving a complaint from first year students of the IET.

IET students had lodged a complaint with UGC alleging that they were regularly ragged by their seniors. The complainants residing in IET hostels had claimed that senior inmates torture them day and night. They had also alleged that level of ragging had increased from singing and dancing to physical harassment.

The complainant had named hostel president and BE fourth year student Vivek Jain as one of the accused.

On receiving complaint copy from UGC, IET on Friday convened meeting of ARC which recorded statements of as many as 54 BE first year students and Vivek.

“ARC members concluded that the complaint seems to be false and misleading,” said IET hostel warden Nagendra Sohani.

He said that they, however, have enhanced vigil on the campus to ensure that no ragging take place.

“We are for zero tolerance in ragging cases. If any case will take place, strict action will be taken as per the norms and guidelines of UGC,” Sohani said.