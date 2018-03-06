Indore: DAVV fails to gather funds for setting up Gandhi research centre

Indore: Having announced plans to setup Gandhi Sodh Peeth on UTD campus within six months, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s dream remains unfulfilled even after passing of one-and-a-half-year, courtesy lack of funds.

“We had made announcement thinking that people would come forward and donate generously for setting up Gandhi Peeth, but to our surprise no one turned up in last 18 months,” said a senior officer wishing anonymity. “Due to lack of funds, we could not setup the research centre,” he added.

The decision to setup Gandhi Shodh Peeth was taken by DAVV’s executive council in October 2016. The plan was to setup such a research centre where all available literature related to Gandhi would be brought and digitalised to encourage students to do PhD on Gandhi.

The university had estimated that at least Rs 1 crore would be required for setting up the centre. As it knew that the University Grants Commission won’t fund the project, the university had decided to arrange funds on its own.

“Thinking that people will happily contribute in the name of Father of Nation, we have decided to mobilise funds from residents and affiliated colleges but none of them came forward,” a professor said.

Vice chancellor of the university, Dr Narendra Dhakad admitted that not a single penny could be raised for Gandhi Peeth so far but added that it was because the university did not make efforts for the same.

“We have never sent any letter to any organisation and well-off citizen seeking funds of Gandhi Peeth. The day we will do that, we will be able to arrange funds for setting up the peeth within a few days,” Dhakad said. He said that former executive council member Kutty Menon and social worker Tapan Bhatacharya recently expressed will contribute in mobilizing funds for the peeth. “We will give our consent shortly to them,” he added.

The university already has two peeths on its campus – Devi Ahilya Bai Peeth and Sindhu Peeth. While Ahilya Peeth was setup in 2011, Sindhi Peeth came into being in 2015.