Indore: DAVV exempted from NAAC’s peer team inspection

Indore: Having completed three cycles of accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) would not have to face an inspection by peer team of the accreditation agency for reviewing its standards. Rather, its assessment would be based on an online system wherein its self-study report (SSR) provided by the university to NAAC would be assessed on three parameters – qualitative, quantitative and students’ feedback. “That’s the format of assessment for institutions having already undergone at least three cycles of NAAC accreditation,” said Shri Cloth Market Girls Commerce College principal Mangal Mishra, who is among the team of assessors of NAAC. DAVV has undergone three assessment processes by NAAC in last 15 years. In 2003, it was awarded 4-star status from NAAC.

In 2008, it was granted Grade ‘B’ and Grade ‘A’ accreditation in 2014. As the university pulls up socks for improving its grade, it has come to fore that the new rules of NAAC exempt the university from on-the-spot verification of its standards. “The university would have to upload its SSR in a framework provided by the NAAC. That SSR would be assessed by third party, one of them probably IITs,” Mishra said. He stated that NAAC would also take student feedback but that too online. “The university would have to provide email addresses of its students. The officials of NAAC would send questionnaires to the students via email and seek their feedback,” he added.

The final score will be system generated. On the basis of the final score, accreditation of the DAVV would be finalised. The NAAC is a statutory body which assess standards of institutions of higher learning and accordingly accredits them on seven different criterions viz Curricular Aspects; Teaching- Learning and Evaluation; Research, Consultancy and Extension; Infrastructure and Learning Resources; Student Support and Progression; Governance, Leadership and Management and Innovations and Best Practices.

For NAAC, these seven criteria represent the core functions and activities of an institution and broadly focus on the issues which have a direct impact on teaching learning, research, community development and holistic development of students. It has given weightage to each criterion. The total weight is 1000 points.

Changing grades

Initially, NAAC used to award star ratings to educational institutions with five-star being the top rating. In 2007, it changed the ratings to letter grade (A, B, C and D) with A being the top grade. In 2016, the grading system was changed again to A++, A+, A, B++, B+, B and C with A++ being top grade. The DAVV is dreaming of A++ grade this time. Apart from it, two more institutions of the city viz Cloth Market College and Government Holkar College has undergone three cycles of NAAC assessment.

Prof Kar withdraw from Development section

Prof Anand Kar was withdrawn as Professor Incharge of Development Section of DAVV on Friday. On the directives of vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad, incharge registrar issued order of Kar withdrawal from the position. School of Pharmacy faculty member Love Soni was given charge of Development Section which monitor grants, research and consultancy projects.