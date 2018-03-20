Indore: DAVV convocation: Only 20 applications against 260 medals

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which has been gearing up to hold convocation on March 30 in a grand manner, has received a setback from an unexpected quarter – students, as only a handful of meritorious students have submitted applications in the university confirming their attendance in the ceremony to receive medals.

Submission of application is a pre-requisite for availing medals during convocation. “Merely 20 students have applied for medals even as the number of medals to be distributed at the convocation is 259,” said a university officer wishing anonymity.

He said that the convocation would turn out to be a flop show if some 70 to 80 students do not turn up at convocation for collecting medals.

The university had invited application from meritorious students on March 3 and March 16 was the last date for submitting application without fine and March 21 with fine. Till March 19, the university received only 20 applications.

Disappointed by the low number of applications, the university is now stating that it would extend the last date by a week.

“We will extend the deadline for submission of applications for medals by a week.

We want maximum number of meritorious to participate in the convocation and receive medals at the hands of Governor Anandiben Patel and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

Students of 2015 and 2016 batches are to be given medals during the convocation ceremony. Besides, PhD certificates would also be awarded to eligible candidates. The DAVV has received merely 35 applications for PhD certificates.

Low publicity responsible

It is believed that low publicity of convocation is responsible for lesser number of applications. “The university should have got invited applications from meritorious students through newspapers but it published advertisement only on its website. Resultantly, only a handful students applied for the convocation,” a professor said, adding that the university should also send emails and ring up students themselves to invite them at the convocation ceremony.