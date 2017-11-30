Indore: DAVV back to semester system for BBA, BCA mid-year

Indore: In a bizarre move, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday ‘changed’ pattern of exams from annual to semester for BBA and BCA courses, nearly five months after session 2017-18 commenced. “Boards of Studies for Management and Engineering Sciences disciplines on Wednesday approved a proposal of bringing BBA and BCA courses back under the purview of semester system,” said deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare. He said that the matter would now be kept before executive council for its formal approval.

Earlier in the beginning of session 2017-18, the DAVV had formally brought BBA and BCA subjects along with conventional undergraduate courses including BA, BSc and BCom under annual system. The university’s decision was based on the directives by department of higher education (DHE) which was for bringing all those UG courses under annual system not governed by central regulatory bodies like BCI and NCTE.

With the directives, the DHE had also released syllabi of courses brought under annual system. Among the courses were two professional courses– BBA and BCA. Adopting the new syllabi, the university brought BBA and BCA also under annual system even when they were professional courses. This shook many as these courses were being run under semester system for past many years. “While syllabi of all the courses under annual system were mandatory in nature, the syllabi for BBA and BCA courses were optional,” Anas Iqbal from Vishisht School of Management said.

“That means, it was up to the university to decide whether it wants to continue with semester system with old syllabi or go for annual system with new syllabi for BBA and BCA courses,” he said, adding that “Unfortunately, the DAVV opted for annual system for BBA and BCA courses.”

The colleges opposed the university’s move and sought to bring BBA and BCA courses back under the semester system. The university considered their request and talked to officials of DHE over the matter. The DHE officials informed them that it’s up to the university to decide under which system it wants to run BBA and BCA courses. To this, the DAVV proposed before boards of studies to re-introduce semester system for the two subjects. The proposal was accepted. Khare said that they would hold semester exams for BBA and BCA courses in January.

3rd, 5th-semester exams begin today

Third and fifth semester exams of conventional UG courses would commence on Thursday. Deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare said that all the preparations for the exams have made. While BA and BSc exams will start on Thursday, BCom exams will start from Friday. Earlier, the UG courses exams were scheduled from November 22 but the same were cancelled and rescheduled from November 30 due to student union polls. Khare said that ATKT exams for first semester would also be conducted from Thursday.