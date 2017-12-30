Indore: DAVV asks IMC to build underpass for UTD campus

Indore : Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has dashed off a letter to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) asking it to construct an underpass for UTD campus.

In the letter addressed to municipal commissioner Manish Singh, DAVV in charge registrar Ajay Verma said that the road in front of main entrance of UTD campus was accident prone. “Many a time, students and employees of the university, while crossing the road, meet with accident. If an underpass is constructed for the UTD campus, the accidents could be prevented,” Verma said.

In the letter, he demanded the commissioner to construct an underpass for the UTD campus.

The university also reminded the IMC of its duty of helping it whenever the need be. “Whenever, the IMC required help of the DAVV, it helped. We gave land for ring road and recently space for construction of public toilet,” Verma said in the letter.

Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that the UTD campus require underpass or foot over bridge and for it he will personally talk to the commissioner and mayor Malini Gaud.