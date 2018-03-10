Indore: DAVV apex body cancels tie-up with Thailand varsity

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s apex body on Friday unilaterally cancelled collaboration between DAVV and a Thailand based university stating that it was done in violation of University Grants Commission guidelines.

“UGC regulations give freedom to Category-I or Grade A+ accredited universities to tie up with their foreign counterparts at their wish. DAVV is neither Grade A+ nor Category I university still it collaborated with Thailand based university without taking UGC in confidence. As the collaboration was illegal, we cancelled it,” said executive council member KK Tiwari.

The regulations state that universities with NACC scrore of 3.50 and above have the liberty to collaborate with foreign varsities.

DAVV’s score is 3.09 score and it falls under Category –II, which means that it can’t tie up with any offshore varsity without consent of the UGC.

Tiwari also stated that the DAVV was required to take permission of its EC before collaborating with foreign university which it did not in the case of Thai university. We have warned the university administration not to repeat the mistake, he added.

The EC approved regularisation of 114 self-financing employees against 253 vacant posts. It also approved regularisation of 74 daily wagers who has been giving services for last 10 years in the university.

Ahead of this decision, Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola met vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and EC members and pushed for regularisation of self-financing employees.

NSUI, YC take to ransacking

Activists of NSUI and Youth Congress took to ransacking to push for their separate demands. NSUI activists reached EMRC where executive council meeting were going on. They raised the issue of Imperial College, which was denied affiliation by the university for failing to appoint teachers as per norms. The activists built up pressure on the university to hold exam for the students of Imperial College stating that the students should not be made to pay for the mistake of the college. The EC directed the university to take advice of the Department of Higher Education on the matter. Later, YC activists led by Abhijeet Pandey reached the EMRC and pushed for revamping of review rules. They also urged the EC to make policy for appointment of the OSD at evaluation centre. The EC ordered for rotating OSDs every year and replace them in every two years.

Shall I resign, VC asks EC members

At a moment during the EC meeting, vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad asked EC members if they want him to resign. He posed this question when some EC members built up pressure on him to remove Archana Ranka from legal cell. “I have to take work from teachers of this university. If I will remove Ranka from the legal cell whom I will appoint on the position? Let me work allow to exercise the rights the VC chair gives me,” he told the EC members.

Rs 6 cr deficit budget approved

The EC approved a Rs 6 crore deficit budget for the fiscal 2018-19. The finance controller Dilip Verma presented a budget of Rs 253 crore. He said that the earning would be Rs 247 crore while expenditure Rs 253 crore in fiscal 2018-19.